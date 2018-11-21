Ariana and Mom Calling Out Peers! Uh, I mean Piers.

Mess with Ariana Grande or any of her people and you gonna get the business from her mom, Joan, and Ari both! Hear that Piers Morgan?

I’m think Piers doesn’t like Ellen Degenerous. I’ve seen him be critical of her before. Well, ELLEN did a thing about famous men and their bodies.

Piers Tweeted.

“Ellen drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs,” Morgan, 53, tweeted on Monday, November 19, about his comments regarding British TV presenter Holly Willoughby. “The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare..”

That was the beginning…

Then the sassy Brit went back to Twitter to criticize British girl group Little Mix, accusing them of ripping off the Dixie Chicks with the cover art for their upcoming album, LM5, and that’s when the “Breathin’” singer’s mom, Joan Grande, chimed in.

“Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan?” the 25-year-old popstar’s mom asked on Wednesday, November 21. “Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.”

“Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion,” the Good Morning Britain host replied. “Ellen’s a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!”

Ariana was quick to step in.

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” the “God Is a Woman” songstress wrote. “Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

yep, thank u next. it's fun to write without uppercase.