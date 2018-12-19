Aquaman Would Get Dumped If He Did This...

The new Aquaman, Jason Momoa, revealed in a new interview “My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don’t cut my hair,” the Aquaman star, 39, joked “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

Of course, the wife he's talking about is former Cosby Show star, Lisa Bonet (51). They share daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

Early in their relationship they bonded over his flowing tresses early on in their relationship. Momoa told James Corden during a November 2017 Late Late Show appearance that when the pair met in 2004, he had “dreaded [his] hair almost for her.”

“I had huge dreadlocks, and she had dreadlocks,” he recalled at the time. “Fireworks went off.”

The longtime couple were widely believed to have wed in 2007, they didn’t actually make things official until October 2017, when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony.