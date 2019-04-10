American Horror Story Season 9 Theme Released in New Trailer

Ryan Murphy strikes again and has plans to go back to the best decade yet.

From what we can gather from the new trailer season 9 will be based in the '80s specifically 1984.

And just in case you're wondering why Murphy chose the particular year of 1984 for the title, it was a time that saw the release of many popular horror films, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. So you can probably expect to see some nods to all of these slasher films and then some when Season 9 debuts this fall on FX.

AHS SEASON 9 is called... A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Apr 10, 2019 at 6:38am PDT

