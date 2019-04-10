American Horror Story Season 9 Theme Released in New Trailer
April 10, 2019
Ryan Murphy strikes again and has plans to go back to the best decade yet.
From what we can gather from the new trailer season 9 will be based in the '80s specifically 1984.
And just in case you're wondering why Murphy chose the particular year of 1984 for the title, it was a time that saw the release of many popular horror films, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. So you can probably expect to see some nods to all of these slasher films and then some when Season 9 debuts this fall on FX.