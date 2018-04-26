Amazon Selling a Mop Onesie So Your Crawling Baby Can Clean Your Floors

All expectant parents know that preparing for a new baby is no joke. Between stocking up on supplies, decorating the nursery, and babyproofing the house, there are plenty of serious things to consider. So, if you're looking for a baby gift that will ease some of the new-parent anxiety and give your friends a good laugh, check out the baby mop onesie.

The baby mop onesie is exactly what it sounds like: a onesie with mop-like microfibers that will pick up dust and more. It's never too soon to teach a baby the value of chores, after all! As a bonus, it'll be such a relief to not have to worry about the little one getting their clothes dirty. In this case, that's kind of the point!

Prep

Here's what the onesie looks like.

If you're interested in buying this for your baby or for a friend, you can find the onesie on Amazon, ranging in size from 3 months to 12 months and priced at $29.99 to $39.99.

The product has gotten some rave reviews, too. One Amazon customer said this onesie was just "good clean fun," and we couldn't agree more!