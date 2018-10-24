Actor David Schwimmer Wants the Cops To Know It Wasn't Him

On Tuesday, police in Blackpool, England, shared an image of a man walking out of a restaurant with a flat of beer he didn't pay for. The thief looked a lot like David Schwimmer, so when police asked for help identifying him, respondents fingered Ross from Friends--or his evil doppelgänger, Russ--as the culprit. Later in the day, Blackpool Police wrote, "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way." On Wednesday, Schwimmer followed suit by tweeting, “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

