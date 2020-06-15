A New Member Of The LGBTQ Community: SpongeBob Squarepants!
Just announced by Nickelodeon over the Weekend
June 15, 2020
Ya know I had always wondered - because many times across his 20 year TV life cycle, I watched SpongeBob's eyes literally fall out of his head after calling both genders "Beautiful!"
Well, now Nickelodeon has made it official with a Tweet that read:
"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the tweet reads.
Then #SpongeBobIsGay started trending as many decided the tweet was confirmation of the character's sexuality.