5-Month-Old Baby to Become Youngest Person to Visit all 50 States

On October 18, a 5-month-old baby named Harper Yeats will visit Vermont. In so doing, she'll become the youngest person to visit all 50 states. "The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Harper's mom, Cindy Lim, told Good Morning America. Lim and her husband, Tristan Yeats, are Australian, while Harper was born in Canada, where the family lives. "We have a pretty simple lifestyle where we don't buy a lot of things; we really value experiences," Lim told ABC-13. "I can't see any better opportunity where both parents get to be with the kid, making up the rules as we go. We get to see how we operate as a family, see how we want to raise her...She's hit so many milestones across the country."

Video of Baby Takes Epic Road Trip With Parents To Visit All 50 States