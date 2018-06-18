15 Things You Might Be Doing That Annoy Your Hair Stylist

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers who are hairstylists to share the things customers do that annoy them. Here are 10 of their responses (check out the full list at the link):

Not showing up for an appointment without calling ahead to let anyone know.

Wanting the soonest-possible appointment immediately after flaking out on the one you had.

Wanting your hair to look like a specific photo but not wanting to do any of the styling involved to achieve it.

Not being honest about your color history.

Expecting bold hair color transformations to be cheap and with no damage whatsoever.

Writing hairdressing off as an easy or fall-back career.

Constantly moving your head while getting your hair washed.

Rushing stylists through their service.

Pointing out that you could get it done for cheaper by a friend.

Giving no indication whatsoever as to what you'd like.

