1/3 of U.S. Museums To Remain Closed After Quarantine

This is another side effect tragedy of Coronavirus. Almost 90 percent of museums have only 12 months or less of money for operations; 56 percent of museums have less than six months left to cover resources. According to the American Alliance of Museums (AAM)

That means a third of American museums -- 12,000 organizations -- shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic may be closed for good, according to a survey from the (AAM).

Think of the extraordinary museums in St. Louis. And if you grew up here, think back to the many field trips and dynamic learning experiences. There are no details about our local museums difficulties, but I would hate to think that around 33% of museums anywhere would be not around.

The art world, amid mass layoffs and furloughs as well as predictions of future budget cuts, is in “extreme financial distress,” through June 30. “Museum revenue disappeared overnight when the pandemic closed all cultural institutions, and sadly, many will never recover,” Laura Lott, president and CEO of AAM, said in a statement.

