WATCH: Patricia Arquette stars in Missouri-based true crime series on Hulu

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYKY) — Hulu just launched a strange true crime story based near Springfield, Missouri featuring Patricia Arquette.

The first season of “The Act” premiered Wednesday and follows the life of Gypsy Blanchard as she tries to seek independence from her overprotective mother DeeDee.

Arquette stars as DeeDee with Gypsy played by Joey King.

Watch the trailer below or binge now on Hulu.

Video of The Act: Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved. ​