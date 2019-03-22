WATCH: Patricia Arquette stars in Missouri-based true crime series on Hulu
"The Act" premiered on Hulu this week.
March 22, 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYKY) — Hulu just launched a strange true crime story based near Springfield, Missouri featuring Patricia Arquette.
The first season of “The Act” premiered Wednesday and follows the life of Gypsy Blanchard as she tries to seek independence from her overprotective mother DeeDee.
Arquette stars as DeeDee with Gypsy played by Joey King.
Watch the trailer below or binge now on Hulu.
© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.