The Pasta House Co. co-founder, well-known St. Louis philanthropist Kim Tucci dies

The founder and president of The Pasta House Co. Kim Tucci has died of cancer.

Tucci was a long time sponsor on the Y98 airwaves and well known as a St. Louisian philanthropist.

Some have already taken to social media to thank the born-and-raised St. Louis-native for his charitable efforts and dedication to the area. He was known for pouring money into the region and raising money to help fight disease.

RIP Kim Tucci . Loved St. Louis. Our biggest booster. Always positive. The pasta king at @ThePastaHouseCo . Champion of @SLU_Official @explorestlouis @STLFilmFest and much more. A great auctioneer and a great person. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/vVwmC6VHdg — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 25, 2019

No one cared more about St. Louis.

RIP Kim Tucci. — Mike Bush (@mikebushksdk) March 25, 2019

Kim Tucci. How lucky I was to be in his large circle of love and light. Few will ever accumulate as many true friends as this special man. His place in my life can be filled by no other.

I’m heartbroken. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 25, 2019

Pasta House, founded in 1974 is one of the largest private companies in the St. Louis region.

Tucci co-founded the "Caring & Sharing Program" in 1985, which helps needy families year-round and feeds more than 5,000 St. Louisans every Christmas. He was a high school teacher and athletics coach for six years and a college teacher for seven years.

He is also chairman emeritus of Heat Up St. Louis and past president of The Missouri Athletic Club and The Saint Louis Ambassadors. He has also served as St. Louis Airport Commissioner and St. Louis Board of Elections Commissioner and is chairman of the St. Louis International Film Festival (Cinema St. Louis) and Regional Taxi Cab Commissioner.

In 2018 he was honored by the Missouri Athletic Club as the Philanthropist of the Year.

Tucci was inducted into the St. Louis University Hall of Fame in l989 and St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

Tucci he also served as Trustee at SLU.