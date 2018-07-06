Parents Throw 'The Office' Themed Party For 1-Year-Old

By Meredith Ganzman/Joe Cingrana

"Prominent forehead, short arms, tiny nose... you will lead MILLIONS!"

Alyssa Marie Hand and her husband Mckenna like the popular television show The Office so much, they made it the theme for their son's first birthday.

The couple says having the show on in the background soothed little Lakeston as a newborn, and now he dances when he hears the show's theme music.

For the party, Lakeston was dressed as the iconic character Dwight K. Schrute and all of the food referenced different parts of the series.