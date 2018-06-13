Panic! at the Disco Coming to St. Louis

Grammy-nominated band Panic! At The Disco today announced a second leg of their upcoming Pray For The Wicked North American arena tour and they're making a stop in St. Louis.

Panic! At The Disco will perform at Enterprise Center on Feb 5, 2019 at 7p.

Tickets are $30.75, $40.75, $50.75 and $70.75 and will be on sale Friday, June 22 at Noon.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning June 22 at 9am local time and general tickets will be available to the public beginning June 22 at 12:00 p.m. local time at PanicAtTheDisco.com.