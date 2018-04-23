Paddleboats Will Be Back Permanently in Forest Park

The team from Big Muddy Adventures, St. Louis only professional canoe and kayak outfitter, is happy to announce Boathouse Paddle Co., a new partnership with the City of St. Louis Parks Department and The Sugarfire Smokehouse Group. Boathouse Paddle Co will operate the dock at The Boathouse at Forest Park starting Friday May 4th. In addition to the beloved paddleboats, BPC will offer canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards for rent daily from 11 am to sunset.

“After the success of our pop up paddleboard rental last summer, we are so excited to be able to partner with Sugarfire to bring these great paddle activities to the best urban park in the country ” says Roo Yawitz, the General Manager of Boathouse Paddle Co.

Rental pricing for paddleboats, canoes and XL paddleboards will be $20 for the first hour. Pricing for kayaks and regular paddleboards will be $15 an hour. Additional hours for all boats will be $15. Group reservations will be accepted for 10 or more boats and all other rentals will be first come first served.

Details on additional programming such as SUP yoga, kayak classes, guided tours and moonlight paddles will be announced during May.