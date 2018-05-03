The Office Cast Had A "Finer Things Club" Reunion & It Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day

Fans of The Office will remember Dunder Mifflin's very sophisticated "Finer Things Club" that originally consisted of Pam, Toby, and Oscar as part of their lunch time ritual.

Well after 10 years, the bunch have finally reunited to raise money for charity "in a very civilized way,"

Jenna Fischer (Pam) took to social media Wednesday to confirm the reunion stating, "Finer Things Club Reunion!!! The charity drive inspired us to get the whole gang together - and, in the spirit of giving, to finally allow Andy to join. We had a great lunch. No paper, no plastic. AND, everyone signed the giveaway merch! Yay!"

Jenna is currently selling "Finer Things Club" merchandise with proceeds benefiting Miri's List, an organization which helps refugee families through crowdsourcing solutions.

The club's reuniting was captured in an Instagram from Jenna Fischer alongside her former Office cast members.