The Ocean Cleanup Kicks off September 8th

The Ocean Cleanup is set to launch on Saturday, September 8th

The launch will take place from their assembly yard in Alameda, through the San Francisco Bay, toward the infamous Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Livestream will be available starting at noon PDT/ 3pm EDT/ 9pm CEST Click here!

The Quickie intro:

Dutch inventor Boyan Slat founded The Ocean Cleanup in 2013 at the age of 18 in his hometown of Delft, the Netherlands.

Cleanup's team consists of more than 70 engineers, researchers, scientists and computational modelers working daily to rid the world's oceans of plastic.

The Ocean Cleanup is a non-profit organization, developing advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic

Plastics Pollution is one of the biggest environmental problems impacting the lives of over 600 marine species

According to the United Nations Plastics Pollution is estimated to have a yearly damage of $13 Billion because of the negative impact on marine life, tourism, fisheries and businesses.

Plastics Pollution carries toxic pollutants throughout the food chain, which includes us … Mankind!

The Ocean Cleanup is designing and developing a method to get rid of the plastic in the world’s oceans. There are millions of tons of plastic that get in the ocean. The Ocean Cleanup has been developing a passive system, moving w/ the currents just like the plastic to catch it. As the system moves through the water, the plastic will collect within the boundaries of the system.

The Ocean Cleanup has estimated to be able to get rid of 50% of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 5 years. The plastic will be brought back to shore for recycling and sold to B2C companies. The revenue gained will help fund the continued cleanup, and the expansion of cleaning up other ocean / water way areas. The launch of the first big potential cleanup has many excited about the possibilities. It also has many doubters, who do not believe The Ocean Cleanup can make a big impact on ridding the World of Plastic Pollution.

There is a TON of information about The Ocean Cleanup. Click here! This video gives the basic ideas and goals of Boyan Slat’s vision and dreams of Plastic Pollution Free Waters around the World! The success of The Ocean Cleanup would be a huge WIN for the Environment and the livelihood of all species … which includes US!

