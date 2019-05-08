WATCH: 'Gloria' in symphony style from the Oakville High School band

(Y98) - Had enough "Gloria" yet?? Neither have we! And apparently the Oakville High School wind symphony hasn't either.

If you were listening this morning you probably heard us play their rendition of Laura Branigan's song, which has become the victory anthem for the St. Louis Blues. You can watch their performance above!

And we want to give a shoutout to the members of the wind symphony, who we are told all learned the song in ONE DAY!

Great stuff guys!

Saxes: David O'Donnell, Aaron Macrander, Sophie Kettenbrink, John Hamburg

Trombones: Lily Woniak, Tommy Jackson, Alex Sullivan, Shaun Ludwig

Trumpets: Ethan Kaufman, Adam Zapf, Matt Coombs, Emma Wozniak, Robbie Kaltenbach

Rhythm: Jakob Geldmacher, Madison Hassler, Jacob AuBuchon

The band has been recoginized for a number of huge awards in recent years, like the University of Missouri Champion of Champions Finalist Band and was invited to perform in France this summer at the D-Day Memorial Parade and Musical Salute to the Veterans.

