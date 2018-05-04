Now You Can Enjoy This Favorite Summer Drink In A CAN

I don't know about you, but Moscow Mules are among my favorite summer cocktails.

Made up of vodka, ginger beer, and lime, Moscow Mules are super refreshing, light, and delicious — in other words, they're the perfect drink for warm weather. The only downside? Lugging around all the ingredients to make them.

Thankfully, one company has solved this issue for us and made our sunny day dreams come true with Mule 2.0 Moscow Mules in a can.

According to Bustle, "The pre-mixed drink is 8 percent alcohol, and features an authentic flavor that is so good, you'll forget you're drinking something out of a can instead of a fresh drink you just got at a bar. They're gluten-free, and very delicious, with a natural ginger and lemon-lime flavor you'll really love if you were already a fan of the drink."

Now you can cart this tasty treat anywhere you go, hassle free, and we are here for it!

