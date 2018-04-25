Nickelodeon is Serving Up Some Serious Nostalgia With a 'Double Dare" Revival

The super popular gameshow of the 80's and 90's, Double Dare, is coming back to Nickelodeon with new episodes this summer! The game show, that first premiered in 1986, ran for over 7 years making such an impression upon viewers that even now, 3 decades later, the hype surrounding the revival is real. Even better yet, Nickelodeon has reportedly ordered a whopping 40 new episodes for the reboot, so you can get your full fix of phyiscal challenges, dares, and of course slime. According to the Nickelodeon press release, the show will "feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today." Fingers crossed that they bring back the Double Dare nose.

A physical challenge is calling your name -- #DoubleDare is back with NEW EPISODES this summer on #Nickelodeon! pic.twitter.com/1Ztg9wmbCm — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 25, 2018