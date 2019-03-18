Nick Offerman Coming to St. Louis

Today, Award-winning actor, writer, woodworker, and comedian Nick Offerman announced that he will be hitting the road for the first time since 2017, with his brand-new live show, ALL RISE. The public gatherings will be held at theatres in 37 cities across the country, including ST. LOUIS!

Nick will be at the Stifel Theatre on November 7th and performing at 7:30 pm.

Nick Offerman’s most loyal fans can get tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 19th at 10 am local time using password ALLRISE.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning at 10am local time on Friday, March 22nd at offermanwoodshop.com

“My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow Homo Sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine,” said Offerman.

All Rise is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed. Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please, or not at all!

