New York Just Became the First State to Outlaw Declawing Cats

(Y98) - New York just became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats this week, after their governor signed a bill to join Canada and many European countries in outlawing the procedure that animal activists have labeled as cruel and unnecessary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the ban Monday, and State Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal said, "This is a real triumph for cats and the people who love them.” Animal rights activist Becky Robinson also commented on the ban, noting that the declawing surgery "is traumatic, and the resulting disfigurement causes severe pain."

Today signed into law, the declawing of cats is BANNED – making New York the first state to prohibit this cruel procedure.



Similar bills are being considered in other U.S. states and are already in effect in some U.S. cities.

Supporters of the ban estimate that 25 percent of U.S. cats have the procedure.

