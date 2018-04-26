New Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable REVEALED!

The previous stars of the Disney Channel series Kim Possible announced the two actors who will play their characters in the upcoming live-action movie in an awesome new video.

Despite showing off their impressive fighting skills, Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, who provided the original voices for our favorite crime fighting duo 16 years ago, don't quite make the age cut and the casting directors decide it would be better for them to pass the baton to a new generation.

It is then announced that newcomer Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone from The Goldbergs would be the new leading team for the movie.

"Booyah!"

Seeing Romano and Friedle as Kim and Ron again brings the feels.



But congrats to the two actors playing them in the live-action "Kim Possible" movie. I'm sure they will do a great job! https://t.co/GWj46pUXFE — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) April 25, 2018