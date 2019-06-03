Blues fan from Netherlands crowdfunded his way to St. Louis for Stanley Cup Final

And whatever is left of the money he's been given for the trip will be donated to a St. Louis charity. 

Meet Gerard. He's been a huge St. Louis Blues fan ever since he was a little kid playing hockey video games with his friends – all the way in Amsterdam. 

Thanks to crowdfunding efforts and the generosity of other Blues fans, he was able to come to St. Louis for the Stanley Cup Final! He'll be here until the series is over he says. 

