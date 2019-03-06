Netflix Documentary 'Abducted In Plain Sight' Is Getting A Sequel

If you didn't get fully disturbed by the Netflix documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight", don't worry there is more coming.

Cosmo reports the director Skye Borgman said in her Vanity Fair interview that she wants “to explore the different topics that we didn’t have time to really dive deep into, like the role that faith plays in sheltering communities."

"Also grooming and brainwashing — there are really interesting, intricate things that happen, and we touch on both of those topics in the documentary, but I’d love to explore those more. I guess in a perfect world, it’d be sort of a trilogy of films."

No dates yet or announcement from Netflix as to when Part 2 will come out.

Video of Abducted In Plain Sight - Trailer

