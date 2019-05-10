Natural Light beer

Natural Light is offering a PAID summer internship

Are you "Natty qualified?"

May 10, 2019
NEW YORK (KYKY) — If you thought your beer drinking ability would never help you get a job — think again.

Natural Light is looking for a “Natty qualified” intern to promote their brand this summer in New York. Oh, and did we mention it’s PAID?

Applications are open May 8 through May 19. The internship lasts from June 10 to Aug. 2.

Here are the details:

Position Description:

  • Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand
  • Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels
  • Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all trending trends
  • Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.
  • Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)
  • Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels
  • Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

Minimum Qualifications & Experience:

  • Twenty-one  (21) years of age as of May 9, 2019
  • Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc.)
  • The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter
  • Attention to detial
  • Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.
  • Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line
  • Be able to spell protractor
  • Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being
  • Confidence is a must
  • Basic math, computer, & meme making skills
  • Just be cool

Click here to apply.

