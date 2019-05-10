Natural Light is offering a PAID summer internship
Are you "Natty qualified?"
May 10, 2019
NEW YORK (KYKY) — If you thought your beer drinking ability would never help you get a job — think again.
Natural Light is looking for a “Natty qualified” intern to promote their brand this summer in New York. Oh, and did we mention it’s PAID?
Applications are open May 8 through May 19. The internship lasts from June 10 to Aug. 2.
Here are the details:
Position Description:
- Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand
- Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels
- Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all trending trends
- Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.
- Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)
- Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels
- Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook
Minimum Qualifications & Experience:
- Twenty-one (21) years of age as of May 9, 2019
- Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc.)
- The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter
- Attention to detial
- Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.
- Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line
- Be able to spell protractor
- Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being
- Confidence is a must
- Basic math, computer, & meme making skills
- Just be cool