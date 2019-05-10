Natural Light is offering a PAID summer internship

NEW YORK (KYKY) — If you thought your beer drinking ability would never help you get a job — think again.

Natural Light is looking for a “Natty qualified” intern to promote their brand this summer in New York. Oh, and did we mention it’s PAID?

Applications are open May 8 through May 19. The internship lasts from June 10 to Aug. 2.

Video of Summer Intern Recruitment Video

Here are the details:

Position Description:

Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

Create fire viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels

Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all trending trends

Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.

Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)

Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

Minimum Qualifications & Experience:

Twenty-one (21) years of age as of May 9, 2019

Familiarity with social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube Snapchat, etc.)

The desire to be a part of the business and culture that is Natty/Live the Natty Brand lifestyle/Be a Natty Brand supporter

Attention to detial

Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply.

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell protractor

Self-starter, adaptable, high quality human being

Confidence is a must

Basic math, computer, & meme making skills

Just be cool

Click here to apply.