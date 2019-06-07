This is where you can get free doughnuts today!

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - It's National Doughnut Day! There are a lot of freebies, discounts and deals on doughnuts and doughnut-themed stuff all day on Friday and some that stretch into the weekend.

Enjoy!

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away one million donuts; one free donut per customer.

Strange Donuts: Limited edition Strange Donuts T-shirts are available at "pay what you want" prices. Proceeds from the shirt will benefit Strange Cares, Strange Donuts nonprofit counterpart.

Hardee’s: Free Froot Loops mini doughnuts with any purchase and printed coupon.

Duck Donuts: The Chesterfield doughnut shopt is giving away one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut per customer; no purchase necessary

Daylight Donuts: Located in Granite City, they're giving away one free doughnut per customer

Amazon: Up to 32 percent off Babycakes Donut Maker, now $12.99.

Cafe Press: Donut Whisperer Mugs are $10; they're regularly $17.

Custom Donuts Apron: Get a customized doughnut-themed apron for $20 down from $30 until Saturday.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut with any drink purchase on Friday.Maternity Donut Shirts: $14 through Sunday; regularly $25.

Sweet Donuts T-shirts & Personalized Donut Shirts : T-shirts usually $25, but today are marked down to $14

Walmart: They're handing out 1.2 million free donuts around the U.S. and free samples of Seattle's Best Coffee from 12:30 - 6:30 p.m. at participating locations.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved