This is where you can get free doughnuts today!

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - It's National Doughnut Day! There are a lot of freebies, discounts and deals on doughnuts and doughnut-themed stuff all day on Friday and some that stretch into the weekend.
Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away one million donuts; one free donut per customer.
Strange Donuts: Limited edition Strange Donuts T-shirts are available at "pay what you want" prices. Proceeds from the shirt will benefit Strange Cares, Strange Donuts nonprofit counterpart.
Limited #NationalDonutDay shirt. Pay what you want. All proceeds benefit @StrangeCares pic.twitter.com/wMSoyjKvkB— Strange Donuts (@strangedonuts) June 5, 2019
Hardee’s: Free Froot Loops mini doughnuts with any purchase and printed coupon.
Duck Donuts: The Chesterfield doughnut shopt is giving away one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut per customer; no purchase necessary
Daylight Donuts: Located in Granite City, they're giving away one free doughnut per customer
Amazon: Up to 32 percent off Babycakes Donut Maker, now $12.99.
Cafe Press: Donut Whisperer Mugs are $10; they're regularly $17.
Custom Donuts Apron: Get a customized doughnut-themed apron for $20 down from $30 until Saturday.
Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut with any drink purchase on Friday.Maternity Donut Shirts: $14 through Sunday; regularly $25.
Sweet Donuts T-shirts & Personalized Donut Shirts : T-shirts usually $25, but today are marked down to $14
Walmart: They're handing out 1.2 million free donuts around the U.S. and free samples of Seattle's Best Coffee from 12:30 - 6:30 p.m. at participating locations.
