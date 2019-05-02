Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart enter Video Game Hall of Fame
Both Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart kicked off huge franchises that continue to this day.
May 2, 2019
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (KYKY) — The World Video Game Hall Of Fame just announced its 2019 inductees, headlined by two '90s classics and a humble card game that might be the most-played video game ever.
Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart, and Microsoft Windows Solitaire will enter the Hall of Fame this year, along with the 1976 text-based adventure game Colossal Cave Adventure.
Solitaire, meanwhile, might be the most-played game ever, included on virtually every PC since the late 80's. Some of the games already enshrined in the Hall include Pac-Man, Legend Of Zelda, Tetris, and The Oregon Trail.
