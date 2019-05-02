Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart enter Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (KYKY) — The World Video Game Hall Of Fame just announced its 2019 inductees, headlined by two '90s classics and a humble card game that might be the most-played video game ever.

Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Kart, and Microsoft Windows Solitaire will enter the Hall of Fame this year, along with the 1976 text-based adventure game Colossal Cave Adventure.

Both Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart kicked off huge franchises that continue to this day.

Solitaire, meanwhile, might be the most-played game ever, included on virtually every PC since the late 80's. Some of the games already enshrined in the Hall include Pac-Man, Legend Of Zelda, Tetris, and The Oregon Trail.

