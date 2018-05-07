Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 2 Years Sober

Congrats to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on more than two years of being clean and sober.

The reality TV star, known to many as "The Situation," posted Sunday on Instagram that he had achieved two years of sobriety.

Sorrentino has spoken extensively about his journey to becoming "the new and improved Situation" including his journey to sobriety and working to put charges of felony tax evasion behind him on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike originally entered rehab for prescription drug abuse in 2012 and has since quit all drugs, alcohol, and smoking of any kind.

It looks like all the changes are definitely pushing Mike in a positive direction, according to ET, Jersey Shore: Family Reunion has already been renewed for a second season and he and long time girlfriend Lauren Pesce are recently engaged.

Sorrentino credits Pesce with helping him become who he is today, "Definitely, she is the one, for sure," he said. "She's been through good times and bad times, the ups and downs, she saw me at my worst and she deserves me at my best."