Mike Rowe Surprised a St. Louis Youth Sports Company with $40K Gift

When Mike Rowe walks through your door, you know good things are going to happen.

Check out the surprise he had for Billy Mayhall of STL Youth Sports Outreach. His not for profit is a community based organization located in Overland, Mo., that wants to make sure no child in the St. Louis-area will be unable to participate in youth sports due to a lack of equipment.

TV host Mike Rowe and his Facebook show "Returning the Favor" have helped make Mayhall's job a little easier. The show's goal is pretty simple. They find good people, doing good things and give them some help.

Rowe surprised Mayhall at his store in St. Louis and asked him to attend a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. But that wasn't the surprise.

Not only were Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko at the game to give Mayhall a check for $10,000, but awaiting outside Busch Stadium was a truck with $30,000 worth of athletic equipment ready to be used by young athletes in the St. Louis area.

You can watch the full video, here: