Michael Phelps reveals tip for parents swimming with their children

(KYKY) — The most decorated Olympian of all-time, Michael Phelps, knows a thing or two about swimming and has shared one tip that will help your child become a confident swimmer; that's to get your child comfortable getting their face wet and head submerged in water.

Phelps told Business Insider, that as a kid learning to swim, he hated getting his face wet so he always swam on his back. That's why he wanted to make sure his kids were comfortable with wet faces before he really started teaching them to swim. Pediatricians say age 4 is a good time to teach your children to swim.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.