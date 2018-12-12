Zayn Releases "There You Are" And New Album Details

After two and a half years have ticked by, we are now just hours away for Zayn's second solo album. Icarus Falls is the sophomore effort from Malek, and features an overflowing 27 song tracklist. The more upbeat and optimistic LP, will include collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Timbaland, as well as previously released "Rainberry" and "Sour Diesel."

On Tuesday, Zayn revealed the latest glimpse into the album, with the tender track "There You Are." On it, Zayn smooths out velvet vocals that soar at the chorus, speaking of the unwavering love of another.

He also unveiled the the cover to the album which will be released Friday. Check out the latest from Zayn above, and the cover below.

