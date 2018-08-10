Watch A Special Hip Hop Edition Of Mean Tweets On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy Kimmel Live was the destination for Hip Hop fans on Thursday night.

Not only did Kimmel do a deep dive into the medulla oblongata with Kanye West, he also debuted his latest edition of Mean Tweets exclusively featuring hip hop artists.

Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, and Big Sean all catch a tweet. DJ Khaled has to read a tweet about his weight, Lil Wayne gets hit for looking like a gremlin, and Pusha T has to answer for his braids.

The tweets are brutal, but it’s 50 Cent who is here to be the voice of reason.

“Place your energy somewhere, a little more productive” he offers.