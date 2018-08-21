Was Madonna’s VMAs Tribute To Aretha Franklin Really Just A Tribute To Madonna?

On paper it’s a tribute that makes sense, have one member of music royalty salute another. However, after Madonna honored Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards by sharing a story about being Madonna, many thought the moment was out of line.

Madonna offered up a story of singing Aretha’s “Natural Woman” during an audition early in her career. It was her performance of that song that led to an opportunity that she ultimately backed out of. "None of this could have happened, without our lady of soul" she said. "I want to thank you Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen."

There’s a few problems with that, the first being that it’s not really about Aretha Franklin. The story is more about Madonna enjoying the music of Aretha Franklin, and if this week has taught us anything, we all have a similar story.

#VMAs: The Queen of Pop @Madonna pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin: "I want to thank you, Aretha for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen." pic.twitter.com/ugdxbr48Gz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 21, 2018

There needed to be a moment dedicated to the Queen of Soul at the VMAs, but perhaps this wasn’t the one. Twitter seems to agree.

Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin is Madonna telling a story about herself while acknowledging she loved the “Lady Soul” album. #VMAs — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 21, 2018

Im sorry, I love Madonna...but her telling a 5 minute story about herself was not the right time to honor Aretha Franklin. Wow..... So shocked. #vmas — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) August 21, 2018

Madonna talking about guitar lessons, Paris baguettes and her ass hanging out while she looked for a stiletto with the image of Aretha Franklin behind her is everything I expected from the #VMAs — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) August 21, 2018

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin's Tribute at the #VMAs:

1. Madonna talks about herself, at length, with Aretha as a footnote.

2. "Respect" is played at the very end.

3. A photo of Aretha with "1942-2018." Bro, what? Disrespectful. — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) August 21, 2018

the levels of Aretha Franklin disrespect has reached higher than Madonna's range #vmas — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 21, 2018

"If it wasn't for Aretha, we wouldn't have Madonna"- Madonna — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 21, 2018

Madonna did go on to present the Video Of The Year award to Camila Cabello, who actually paid better tribute to Madonna than Madonna did to Aretha.

