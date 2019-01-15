Selena Gomez Shows Her Strength After Social Media Break: "I Am Proud of the Person I Am Becoming"

In September, Selena Gomez took a break from social media, deciding instead to focus on herself after a tumultuous year.

"As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings."

On Monday the singer returned after almost four months, posting several photos of herself and a few words about her own journey. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth" she writes. "It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Many wonder if this means her third solo studio album is on the way. After a string of singles, the word was last summer that her new album was finished, but it seems some personal matters might have delayed the release. The album would be Gomez's first since Revival was released in 2015.

Selena Gomez is one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. With 144 million followers, she is only outnumbered by Cristiano Ronaldo.