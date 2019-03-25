Selena Gomez Makes History and DJ Khaled Gets Slimed at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards
All the winners from Nickelodeon's big night
Still blessed up in a storm of slime, DJ Khaled hosted Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.
As the show closed the producer promoted his upcoming fourth album Father Of Asahd, screaming "my biggest album" as he was soaked in slime from every direction. The Nickelodeon tradition was inescapable throughout the night, with even Will Smith taking a shot of smile while on stage. It was another messy and memorable night, with a performance by Migos and all the orange blimps going to the best in music, movies, and TV.
Speaking of Smith, the actor and rapper was past by Selena Gomez as the most awarded star in Kids' Choice Awards history this weekend. With a win for Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie, Gomez increased her victory count to 11. The award for her performance in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation gives her one up on Will Smith, after winning several awards for Favorite Female Singer and for her role in Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena is currently in the process of working on her upcoming album.
You can check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards below.
Favorite Funny TV Show: Fuller House
Favorite TV Drama: Riverdale
Favorite Reality Show: America's Got Talent
Favorite TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games
Favorite TV Judges: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel - America's Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star: Jace Norman - Henry Danger
Favorite Female TV Star: Zendaya - K.C. Undercover
Favorite Movie: Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Movie Actor: Noah Centineo - To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actress: Joey King - The Kissing Booth
Favorite Superhero: Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Butt-Kicker: Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Favorite Animated Movie: Incredibles 2
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie: Adam Sandler - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie: Selena Gomez - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Favorite Music Group: Maroon 5
Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite Song: "thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
Favorite Breakout Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Collaboration: "No Brainer" - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
Favorite Social Music Star: JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star: North America: Taylor Swift
Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2019
Favorite Social Star: David Dobrik
Favorite Gamer: SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?: Help Animals