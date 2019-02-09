Lauren Jauregui, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia Ward, and More Help Us Create New GRAMMY Categories

We're hyped to see who will win at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, but backstage we're picking a completely different set of winners.

We asked our famous friends like Lauren Jauregui, MAX, and Lennon Stella to create their own GRAMMY categories, and they did not disappoint. Watch above to find out who Lauren Jauregui nominated for Emo Songs To Cry To, or which song MAX wanted for Favorite Song To Sing In The Shower. Zhavia Ward was all about style, and our new friend Jackson Wang was very particular with his Best Chinese Rising Up Artist category. However, not as particular as Sabrina Carpenter.

"I would probably do the best Rihannna song, and just nominated Rihanna for every award" she said.

That's a brilliant idea, and we're down for the RiRi Awards whenever she's ready.

Related: GRAMMY Awards: Lauren Jauregui Predicts Who Will Win Album of the Year

The actual GRAMMYs are almost here. The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

RADIO.COM’s GRAMMY Coverage is brought to you by Air National Guard. GOANG.com.