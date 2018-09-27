Lady Gaga's Mom Speaks At The UN About Mental Health

The mother of Mother Monster is working to make mental health a priority.

Lady Gaga's mom Cynthia Germanotta spoke at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, discussing the continued work of their Born This Way Foundation and their efforts to support mental health.

Gaga and her mom have always been active advocates for mental health, and their foundation serves to empower young people and address issues important to their wellbeing. Germanotta's speech was in part to further that mission, as well as to help launch the United for Global Mental Health initiative. The organization hopes to get more institutions, governments, and communities to commit greater resources to improving mental health.

"The time is now to act on mental health and ensure it is a global priority" Germanotta said in a tweet.

I am excited for what we’ll accomplish together after today’s @UnitedGMH launch. The time is now to act on mental health + ensure it is a global priority. That means working in our homes, schools, businesses, + gov’ts. @btwfoundation + I are ready. Join us -- #timetoactMH #UNGA pic.twitter.com/rknoLgqqhe — Cynthia Germanotta (@momgerm) September 26, 2018

Lady Gaga echoed her support for her mom and the organization, saying on twitter, "let's make mental health a global priority and teach the world the importance of kindness."

I'm so proud of my mother speaking at #UNGA today on behalf of @btwfoundation. Let's make mental health a global priority and teach the world the importance of kindness. https://t.co/Og60ixvoPw — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 26, 2018

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

