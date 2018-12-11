Imagine Dragons To Perform At Halftime Of The College Football Championship Game

Since the season started, Imagine Dragons have been an inescapable part of College Football. Long before their Origins album was released, even before they felt the embrace of Wreck-It Ralph, the Las Vegas band was ingrained in this year's coverage with their song "Natural" serving as a soundtrack for the season. Now the band is going to the championship, and will perform at halftime of the title game on January 7th.

This year the game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and will feature a full-scale production of a performance, similar to what happens at the Super Bowl. This is the second year that such a set has been scheduled, with Kendrick Lamar having the honor last year during the game in Atlanta.

The "Radioactive" singers will perform outside of the stadium, live from Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay.

Imagine Dragons released their fourth album Origins last month. It's available everywhere.