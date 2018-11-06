Idris Elba Is People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The British actor is the 33rd person to hold the title

November 6, 2018
Michael Cerio
Idris Elba

Matthias Nareyek / Stringer

"Sweet, smoldering, superstar" Idris Elba has finally landed on the cover for People's Sexiest Man Alive issue. The cover was unvieled by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday night, as Elba showed off some looks and thanked everyone involved. "My mum is going to be very very proud" smiled Elba.

Elba follows in the footsteps of Blake SheltonDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonDavid BeckhamChris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine who have won the title in previous years. Elba recently signed on to be a part of the film adaptation of Cats, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift.

