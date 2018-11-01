Heidi Klum Goes Green, And All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes
From "The Swamp" to Wakanda and everywhere in-between
Halloween was no match for Heidi Klum.
The model and America's Got Talent judge took it back to the swamp with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, in a deeply dedicated couples costume that slayed on All Hallows' Eve. The pair went through a serious transformation to become Shrek and Princess Fiona, and it's our favorite.
It started as this...
@prorenfx @mikefontaine_ .... love you guys ---- pic.twitter.com/WsfV5yvTKk— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 31, 2018
And became this...
.@heidiklum just won #Halloween again https://t.co/g9mgx4FD9w pic.twitter.com/yyYhS28CqX— ET Canada (@ETCanada) November 1, 2018
Happy Heidi-ween! @heidiklum & BF Tom Kaulitz went as Shrek & Fiona for her #Halloween bash! Pics: https://t.co/Uo8ayXFJxM pic.twitter.com/xEPozApXuc— ExtraTV (@extratv) November 1, 2018
We bow down to the Queen of Halloween. That's next level dedication that makes our cat ears and zombie paint look silly. Klum and Kaulitz looked amazing, but so did several of our favorite stars who got into the spooky spirit. These are some of the best celebrity costumes for Halloween.
Wakanda Forever! Thanks To Everyone Who Helped Bring This Look Together. Happy #Halloween -- pic.twitter.com/A2u4C4q7E9— Ciara (@ciara) October 31, 2018
On my way to a #TrickorVote party!!
Not doing anything for #Halloween? Have a #TrickorVote party! You can door knock, phone bank, and raise funds for your favorite candidates throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6RzKwWeGVU— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 31, 2018
Harvey Dent / 2 Face pic.twitter.com/jS9jf0jae8— G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) October 28, 2018
Halloween in Japan! ------ pic.twitter.com/6vuEEIAuEb— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 31, 2018
You won’t even know who swiped all the candy! (cause let’s admit it, these days it’s more a “treat or treat” situation) - KU #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/UZJ2KvKBnz— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 31, 2018
Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween --⚠ pic.twitter.com/4nvMyw2mQS— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 31, 2018
Happy Halloween ---- #BARBIE pic.twitter.com/AqbFLpBUM6— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 31, 2018
should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF— Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018
https://t.co/NZWRraEpCM pic.twitter.com/8VnCtzqnkz— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) November 1, 2018
Good morning to everyone, but especially to @Harry_Styles dressed as @eltonofficial ✨---- pic.twitter.com/B1xM8EWfVa— MTV (@MTV) October 27, 2018
Be careful what you wish for. Happy Halloween from @LiveKellyRyan! #LIVEHalloween pic.twitter.com/q3yRIfEIaZ— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 31, 2018
Bandit and The Greatest Showman...#Halloween pic.twitter.com/WyskRv31pF— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) October 31, 2018
We met on bumble. (Caption courtesy of @WellsAdams.) pic.twitter.com/2tIsc8lsXM— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 31, 2018