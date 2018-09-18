See The Harry Styles With Farm Animal Pictures You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life

The “Sweet Creature” singer poses with a pig and a lamb for Gucci

September 18, 2018
Michael Cerio
Harry Styles

Harry Styles is featured in the new Gucci menswear campaign, and he’s got a few adorable co-stars.

The singer was photographed in the gardens of Villa Lante, located in central Italy. Posing alongside the fountains on the property, Styles holds a miniature pig and small lamb.

You can see more of the photos from Glen Luchford below, and please keep your “G.O.A.T. with a lamb” jokes quiet so we can all enjoy in our own way.

This is Harry’s second Gucci campaign this year, but his first in Italy with a lamb. The first was in North London with a chicken.

It’s like a game of sexy livestock Clue, with Styles as the star. We’re here for it.

