'Halloween' Kills At The Box Office

It turns out the 11th time is a charm.

This weekend, the latest installment in the Halloween movie franchise topped the box office with a 77.5-million-dollar debut. Along the way the film slashed a list of records, including the biggest opening ever for a film in the franchise. It's also the second biggest horror film debut behind It, and the second biggest October opening ever behind Venom.

That being said, the folks at Buzzfeed News ran the numbers and found that the film actually comes in fourth when it comes to Michael Myers films when adjusted for inflation. Still, it was bigger than the scary smash R-rated horror film The Nun released last month. Jamie Lee Curtis and Halloween are back to making a killing, and we are here for it.

With an estimated $77.5M, the new #HalloweenMovie had the best domestic debut by far not only of any film in the Halloween franchise, but of ANY slasher horror movie, period. pic.twitter.com/eN9udEERAT — Adam --. Vary (because bees are scary) (@adambvary) October 21, 2018

OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.

Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

Second biggest October movie opening ever.

Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018

