Hall & Oates, Modest Mouse, And More Releasing Pink Vinyl For Cancer Benefit

It’s time to add to your vinyl collection for a good cause.

For the fifth year, the Ten Bands One Cause initiative is re-issuing ten classic albums on pink vinyl to benefit Gilda’s Club NYC. The organization is named after comedian Gilda Radner who passed away from cancer in 1989, and supports those diagnosed with cancer and their caretakers.

This year’s batch includes albums from Modest Mouse, The All-American Rejects, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, and Soccer Mommy. Plus there’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack, all on limited edition pink vinyl.

This effort has raised over two-hundred-thousand dollars in previous years. They will be available at retailers across the country from September 25th to October 26th.