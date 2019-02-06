Eminem Praises Comedian Chris D'Elia for This Amazing Impression

Eminem has a distinct style to his rapid-fire rhymes, evolving into a harsh and punishing flow. Marshall Mathers has gone next level lately, mechanically deconstructing subjects with super-speed stanzas. It's a style that comedian Chris D'Elia absolutely nails in a few recent videos. The stand-up and actor has become a viral sensation with his amazing Eminem impression.

The latest features D'Elia pacing around his garage, like Em in a cypher, dropping bombs as soon as they enter his brain. The cadence is so spot-on, that it caught the attention of the "Lucky You" rapper.

This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!! @chrisdelia https://t.co/51Vop6aucO — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 6, 2019

Eminem is nominated again this year for Best Rap Song at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The nod is his 44th.

You can catch Chris D'Elia on tour throughout the year. Find the full list of dates here.