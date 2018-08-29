Is Ed Sheeran Married? Probably

We have been waiting to hear wedding plans for Ed Sheeran and his fiancée Cherry Seaborn. The couple got engaged in December, and went Insta-official in January.

According to E!, the “Thinking Out Loud” songwriter has been wearing an engagement ring since February, saying at the time, “I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

Sheeran has also admitted that if and when they do get married, it will likely happen in private. “"I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so, I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people” he told Entertainment Tonight.

All of this makes it tough to tell, is Teddy tied down?

The latest clue about Ed’s marital status comes from an interview with Access, in which he is asked about the wedding planning. Sheeran points to the ring on his finger and says, “I never do anything too public” when offered congratulations.

So, is Ed Sheeran married already? Probably. If not, we likely won’t hear about it anyway until Taylor Swift posts a picture.

In the meantime, this week marks the release of his documentary Songwriter, available via Apple Music.

