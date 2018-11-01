Carly Rae Jepsen Throws The Perfect "Party For One", With All The Underwear

This morning, a new bop from Carly Rae Jepsen was unexpected. Unexpected like a woman smashing her face into a loaf of bread.

"Party Of One" is Carly's first new song of 2018 and is a self-empowered, breakup anthem that is pop perfection. It's a sing-in-the-shower kind of jam, which is why the video unfolds with Carly and others hosting their own hotel room party for one. But before they get to strip down to their singing suits, Carly meets the front desk clerk, who happens to be internet sensation Bread Face.

What's that now? Yes! Remember the simpler time of 2015, when smashing your face into various bread products was enough to grab a few moments of Insta-fame.

Anyway, look for Bread Face in the beginning of the video, and then look for everyone else in their underwear, singing along to this breezy banger.

