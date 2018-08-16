Camila Cabello Invites Swae Lee To Be “Real Friends” On Her New Single

Camila Cabello is out on the Reputation Tour with Taylor Swift at the moment, but she still found time to link up with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd for a new take on “Real Friends”.

The fan-favorite song which is originally featured on the singer’s debut Camila, adds an auto-tuned verse from Swae Lee to the sparse, soulful jam.

Camila really does play well with others. Beyond Young Thug having a verse on “Havana”, the Cuban-born singer featured Country star Kane Brown on a version of her hit “Never Be The Same” earlier this year. She is also a part of Bazzi’s “Beautiful” which just hit the charts.