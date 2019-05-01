BTS and Halsey Preview Their "Boy With Luv" Performance at the Billboard Music Awards

"Listen to 'Boy With Luv' and you can imagine some colors" hints RM backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, as BTS and Halsey came together exclusively for RADIO.COM to reveal some secrets about their upcoming performance on Wednesday night.

"We're all wearing matching outfits" Halsey explains. "So I get to be a member for the day."

Together they will perform the record-breaking "Boy With Luv" for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, and in the interview above they detail some of the dancing and special aspects inside the song's debut. "Halsey always told us it's a new challenge for her too" adds RM. "She's never done an official choreograph for her career."

The on-stage collaboration is a first for BTS, who have made a habit out of shattering expectations with their number one album Map of the Soul: Persona and their upcoming sold out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour. "We've never done an official performance with anybody" he continues.

In addition to the matching outfits on Wednesday night, they will all take the stage wearing matching bracelets which Halsey gifted to the group this week.

"It's a secret" she says of the bracelet's meaning, waiving her wrist alongside the members of the group. "It's just so they remember me when they go away. When they go back to Korea and I don't get to hang out with them everyday like I do now."

"Aww" smiles RM. "Just please, wait for her dance."

"Boy With Luv" has been viewed a staggering 240 million times since it was released in April. Be sure to catch it live when the 2019 Billboard Music Awards lights up Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, on Wednesday May 1st at 8 PM ET on NBC.