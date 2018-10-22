Britney Spears Does Backflips For Justin Timberlake, Readies New Residency In Las Vegas

You know that thing when you're creeping on an ex on Instagram, and you accidentally hit the "like" button? The. Worst.

Now, you know that thing when you're doing backflips on Instagram, and you're accidentally caught listening to your ex's album from 2006? Not. Really.

Britney Spears was flexing her flip skills on the gram this weekend, all while Justin Timberlake's "LoveStoned" from FutureSex/LoveSounds played in the background. Our girl is out here with "Mother Nature", while listening to the "Man of the Woods", we can't. The pair of course dated from 1999 to 2002, and suddenly we are dreaming of denim and Pepsi.

Spears is likely getting ready for her just announced, new Las Vegas residency starting in 2019. With the help of Ellen, Britney livestreamed the announcement on Thursday. The shows start at Park MGM in February.

Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @ParkTheaterLV with a brand new show!!! Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! #BritneyDomination https://t.co/bZusGFxVMb pic.twitter.com/Bzgc22vsNS — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 19, 2018

As long as we're in our feelings about our Britney history, we should also mentioned that she just launched the "...Baby One More Time" Anniversary Collection. You can get your shirts, hats, and mugs to celebrate the very beginning. The song, was released on October 23rd, 1998. The album followed in January of 1999.

The ...Baby One More Time 20th Anniversary Collection is available now for pre-order in the webstore! Shop here: https://t.co/bj4HpxDbDg pic.twitter.com/B5NWyiLD3S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 19, 2018

