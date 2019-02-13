'Breaking Bad' Sequel Is Set for Netflix

Jesse Pinkman rides again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel to Breaking Bad is officially in the works for Netflix and will center around the escape of Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. According to sources the feature-length film will first air on the streaming service before appearing on the show's original network of AMC. This is the reverse of the original series, which aired on AMC and found new fans on Netflix.

The movie will be written by original series creator Vince Gilligan, who is also the creator of the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. There is no word yet on the inclusion of Walter White, as played by Bryan Cranston in the show. In the past he has hinted at wanting to be involved if there was a place for him within the story.

Breaking Bad won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including awards for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014. Aaron Paul won 3 Supporting Actor Emmy Awards for his role on the show.